DENTON, Texas — SWOSU volleyball secured its first win of the season Thursday night with an impressive 3-1 victory against Florida Tech in its first game in the Texas Woman’s Pioneer Classic. The Bulldogs came out on an early 9-0 run to go up 11-2 and took the set 25-11. A back-and-forth second set was eventually won by the Panthers, 25-18, but there was no doubt in the next two sets as SWOSU…

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO