Letter: We need the food tax and restaurant owners need to support it

There is an economic theory, often cited in the context of environmental law, by those striving to protect open-access resources, called “The Tragedy of the Commons”. It goes like this--We, collectively own the atmosphere, let’s say, and when you pollute it, you are hurting something that belongs, not only to you, but to me. You should act not only for your own benefit, but for the benefit of humankind as a whole. To do otherwise, leads to tragedy.