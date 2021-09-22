Underclass Spotlight - '25 OF Jordan Holloway (O'Dea)

Already standing at 6’3 with a 185 lb frame, Holloway fills out the uniform and passes the eye test immediately. For his size, he already has quality movements and the actions profile well long-term to the OF. How the arm strength develops will help determine which spot he fits best in down the road. His straight line speed is impressive at a young age, clocking a 6.80 in the 60 already. At the plate, he utilizes a wide lower half with everything aligned towards the pitcher. There’s a subtle weight shift as he takes a reverse toe-tap into a short forward stride. Maintains some bat wiggle for rhythm prior to swing. Looks to stay inside of the ball and utilize the big parts of the field. Shows an uphill finish after contact that will likely lead to more lift/power down the road. Rotates well through contact, maintaining posture and holding his finish. Keeps his head down and gets extension after contact. Overall, Holloway is very advanced physically for his class and has all the attributes of a next level prospect ready to assert himself towards the top of his class.