D’var Torah: I love you with all my broken heart: A blessing for Sukkot
I was sitting with the truthful linguist, the Sefat Emet, the Gerer, just before he became nifter, er dead, it must have been ’04, maybe ’05 [note: 1905]. The sukkah is a chuppah, he opened with. We wedded God on the way out of Egypt. I am the Holy One who marries you, he chanted, quoting Leviticus 22, then he chanted the prayer: “Who spreads out a sukkah of peace over us [ha-pores sukkat shalom aleinu].”stljewishlight.org
