D’var Torah: I love you with all my broken heart: A blessing for Sukkot

By Rabbi James Stone Goodman
stljewishlight.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was sitting with the truthful linguist, the Sefat Emet, the Gerer, just before he became nifter, er dead, it must have been ’04, maybe ’05 [note: 1905]. The sukkah is a chuppah, he opened with. We wedded God on the way out of Egypt. I am the Holy One who marries you, he chanted, quoting Leviticus 22, then he chanted the prayer: “Who spreads out a sukkah of peace over us [ha-pores sukkat shalom aleinu].”

