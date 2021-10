Celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution with family and friends on the historic grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier on Saturday, Sept. 18. “Montpelier celebrates Constitution Day to honor the fundamental ideas of natural rights, individual liberty, democracy, and citizenship that continue to shape American life and inspire people around the world,” said Roy Young, Montpelier’s President and CEO. “We invite you to visit the place where you can learn how our Constitution affects our everyday lives.”

MONTPELIER, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO