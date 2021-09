In Texas, there has been a huge uprising in opinion about a recent law that's been passed. The law deals with abortion rights. It made me wonder about Alabama. According to CNN, a Texas law prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is often before a woman knows she is pregnant. There is no exception for rape or incest, although there is an exemption for "medical emergencies."

