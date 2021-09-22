Biden administration’s lack of transparency with Americans on the border: Letters
By Letters to the Editor
Long Beach Press-Telegram
7 days ago
Re “Haitian migrants are crossing at dam in Texas border town” (September 18):. I have had it with the Biden administration’s egregious lack of transparency with the American people and the skirting of this issue by the media of how serious the border crisis actually is. President Biden hasn’t even...
No matter what happens in Congress over the next few days, the one thing even President Biden’s harshest critics cannot say is that his administration’s accomplishments are inconsequential. This is a White House that does big things at home and abroad. It is possible, but unlikely, that the week could...
Florida is suing the Biden Administration over what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the federal government's "unlawful and destructive" catch-and-release policy for people who have entered the United States illegally at the Southern Border.
The Biden administration on Monday took steps to revamp a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) proposal after a July ruling prohibited the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from granting new requests. DACA, which protects over 600,000 people who were brought to the country illegally as children, known as Dreamers,...
President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
President Biden has been annoyed with the American press asking questions that are not “on point” during recent setups with foreign leaders in the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Monday. On Friday, questions were raised after Biden seemingly took a swipe at the US press during a meeting...
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis is taking matters into his own hands alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over its immigration and Southern border policies. The governor says the catch-and-release policy, which allows illegal aliens to be released into...
Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda.
Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress.
So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections.
By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
How does a stupid and ridiculous lie come to be embraced and promulgated by top officials of the US government?. Well, as it turns out, it’s easy. You start with an easily misinterpreted photo that seemingly confirms the assumptions of progressive opponents of immigration enforcement that the agents policing our southern border are cruel racists. Then, you work up a Twitter mob saying that the photo has captured a tableau of hideous abuse.
Pictured: Sen. Grassley speaks with constituents in Audubon on March 30, 2021. The months-long surge of foreign nationals seeking entry into the U.S. at the nation’s southern border shows no signs of slowing, and Sen. Chuck Grassley says the Biden Administration should be embarrassed about how they’ve handled the situation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports over 400,000 interactions between July 1 and Aug. 31 with more than one million unique individuals encountered year to date. Grassley accuses Biden of essentially ignoring the issues at the border until a misrepresented photo of a Border Patrol agent on horseback gained national attention.
The Border Patrol agents depicted in photos last week using their horses to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing into the United States could receive “minimal” punishment — after President Biden threatened to make them “pay.”. Days after the photos first emerged — causing controversy among some inside the Beltway who...
With the vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill only days away, Democrats are growing disappointed that President Biden has not assisted in negotiating between the warring left and moderate flanks of his party to pass that $1.2 trillion measure and the president’s signature $3.5 trillion spending bill. Before the end...
The Biden administration moved Monday to strengthen the Obama-era immigration program that protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and teenagers from being returned to the countries where they were born. The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday will publish a 205-page proposed rule in...
Former President Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ”All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
The Biden administration Monday released its proposed measure to preserve and fortify an Obama-era program that protects “Dreamers” from deportation after a federal judge declared the original initiative illegal. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young immigrants from deportation and allows them to work in the U.S.,...
The Biden administration revealed its plans for an updated DACA program Monday, looking to overcome a court ruling that struck down the original program this summer for not going through the full regulatory process. Homeland Security is trying to fix that problem with the new proposal by announcing the plan...
Texas Land Commissioner and state attorney general candidate George P. Bush spoke to horse-mounted and slammed the idea that they whipped migrants on Twitter. Bush traveled to the southern border on Saturday amid the illegal immigration crisis plaguing the Biden administration. While at the border, Bush met with horseback Border...
Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. President Joe Biden has bet his legacy on a sweeping economic agenda that now awaits action in the House of Representatives. But on the eve of a key vote in Congress’s lower chamber, Democratic lawmakers from across the ideological spectrum remain as divided as ever on how to get that agenda over the finish line—or what it should look like when it gets there.
Comments / 0