Notice of Public Hearing: Eagle Point Golf Community Phases
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Eagle Point Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and the City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 17 South Buchanan Avenue, Eagle Point, Oregon to consider an application to subdivide and develop the property at Assessors Map 361W02CD, Tax Lot 3700 and Assessors Map 361W11, Tax Lot 400 in the R-1-8 Single Family Residential zoning district.cityofeaglepoint.org
