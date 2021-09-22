Update on today’s shooting from Metro Government and Jefferson County Public Schools

Below please find an update on today’s shooting from Louisville Metro Government (LMG) and Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods:

As part of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods’ (OSHN) Coordinated Crisis Response, through the Pivot to Peace initiative, outreach case workers have been deployed to UofL Hospital, Jefferson County Public Schools and in the community, to get ahead of and address any retaliatory efforts.

Working with JCPS and LMPD, outreach workers are providing assistance and community resources to the victims of today’s early morning shooting, their families and relatives, those who witnessed the gun violence and those identified as being most at-risk to gun violence.

OSHN is also working with community organizations to respond to the trauma that children and adults may have experienced this morning and throughout the day. OSHN, in partnership with the faith community and Russell: A Place of Promise, will host a Safe Haven event tomorrow, Thursday, September 23, at 6 p.m. at the Moore Temple Church of God and Christ (23rd Street and Broadway).

Safe Haven events bring together mental health providers and faith leaders to support and provide assistance to those who are grieving and processing tragic incidents. Safe Haven events generally take place in close vicinity to the incident.

“We are meeting people where they are and bringing them the spiritual and emotional support, and mental health and grief counseling they need to be able to process what they are experiencing,” said Dr. Monique Williams, Director, OSHN.

To allow individuals the privacy to grieve, the Safe Haven event is closed to media.

Jefferson County Public Schools:

Jefferson County Public Schools is continuing to provide support to students at Eastern High School. The District’s Crisis Response Team arrived at Eastern High School immediately following this morning’s shooting and were available to support students at the school during the remainder of the day. The team will be at Eastern for as long as needed. Counselors have also been helping at Crosby Middle School and will be prepared to assist students again tomorrow. Students from Crosby were waiting at a bus stop close to where the incident happened this morning.

“This incident was a unique circumstance that JCPS and Metro Government are taking actionable steps to address. This includes building upon our existing community partnerships. There have already been discussions about developing new strategies to make sure all students feel safe at all times across our city,” said Renee Murphy, Chief of Communications, JCPS.

Louisville Metro Police Department:

LMPD will have an increased, visible presence as students await transport to and from schools throughout the next several days.

“We are partnering with JCPS at all levels in this collaborative effort to keep the children of our community safe. We must all work together to reduce violent crime and we urge the public to report any suspicious activities,” said LMPD Chief Erika Shields.

LMPD is looking for a gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate BD91644. This vehicle was in the area of this morning's homicide and LMPD needs to talk to any occupants who may have information on this.

Please continue to provide information on this tragic incident along with any others by anonymously calling 574-LMPD.

“Gun violence, in Louisville and in cities throughout the country, is exacting a human toll that predates COVID-19 and will continue long afterward if we don’t pull together, as institutions and individuals to combine our best efforts, to work as one, to try to stop this.” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “To say as one: Enough. Enough. We in Metro Government, along with our citizens and our state and federal partners, must work together to stem this terrible tide of guns, violence and death. No child should lose his life to gunfire at a school bus stop.”