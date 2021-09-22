CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Notice of Public Hearing: Barton Hills Townhomes

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Eagle Point Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and the City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 17 South Buchanan Avenue, Eagle Point, Oregon to consider an application to subdivide and develop the property at Assessors Map 351W34AC, Tax Lots 5900 & 5902 in the R-4 Multi Family Residential zoning district.

