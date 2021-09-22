Northfield girls cross country enjoying fast start, boys taking step forward
Whatever the expectations were, the Northfield girls cross country team has blown past them on the course so far this season. So much so that even Northfield senior Clara Lippert — normally an even-keeled leader for the Raiders — has been letting her emotions overflow. That was especially true after the Faribault Invite on Sept. 10, when Northfield finished second behind only state power Stillwater, beating out the rest of a loaded field.www.southernminn.com
Comments / 0