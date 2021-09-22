CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth, MN

Saints beat Blue Earth Area Bucs for first time in 5 years

By JILL HILDEBRANDT Guest Contributor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years of falling short to BEA girls tennis ended Tuesday night, at St. Peter High School courts in a tight 4-3 victory, improving the Saints overall record to 14-1. Coach Rothenberger exclaimed, “It’s always going to be a battle against Blue Earth. Last time we beat them was in 2016 when we won the Big South Conference title. They played their best four players against our top four out of six players in singles. We were really close in singles. We had some good battles. Came down to crucial points; whereas Annika (Southworth No. 2) had some tight games but won those crucial points. That’s the big difference in regards to how the scores looked—didn’t fully reflect how close it was in some of these matches.”

