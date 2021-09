The Genesee Valley Hunt will begin its 146th season with the traditional parade of hounds and horses down Geneseo’s Main Street early Saturday monring. The annual Genesee Valley Hunt Parade is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Equestrians of all ages will trot through the village before entering the countryside of the Genesee Valley The parade typically proceeds from the Wadsworth Homestead, 4 South St., down Main Street to Hartford House at the north end of Main – and off into the countryside.

HUNT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO