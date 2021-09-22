CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware of Hale County, Alabama Scam Posing As Sheriff’s Office

By Dre Day
 4 days ago
It's almost time for the holiday season. This means scams are popping up everywhere. A new scam going around in Hale County solicits money from people in the name of the Hale County Sherrif's Office and they're potentially scamming people out of close to $1,000. Letters are showing up around...

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

