Beware of Hale County, Alabama Scam Posing As Sheriff’s Office
By Dre Day
92.9 WTUG
4 days ago
It's almost time for the holiday season. This means scams are popping up everywhere. A new scam going around in Hale County solicits money from people in the name of the Hale County Sherrif's Office and they're potentially scamming people out of close to $1,000. Letters are showing up around...
St. Paul Baptist Church located at 3501 Stillman Boulevard next to Stillman College will be hosting a drive-thru to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 testing this Saturday, September 25th, 2021 from 9:00, am to 12:00 noon. The recently approved booster shots will be available as well for all...
Kara Pickett Cole took an innocent selfie with her son on Lake Tuscaloosa this week. After that picture was posted on Facebook, an unexplained image appeared in the background. A creepy image. A very creepy image. What is in the water behind this mom and her son? They don’t have...
Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says Alabama could see shipments of monoclonal antibodies reduced, as federal officials have taken over. This is to ensure monoclonal treatments are dispensed equally. This change was made because seven southern states, including Alabama, accounted for 70% of monoclonal antibody orders in the country. Providers...
Recently, Sr. Trooper Jason Vice lost his life as a result of COVID-19. In the coming weeks, his life will be honored at an event organized by his peers. Friday, October 29th at 8p, the Alabama State Trooper Association Activities have organized a Freaky Friday 8k Run. This year's run will honor Sr. Trooper Jason Vice.
The activities over the weekend showed us how quickly weather conditions can change and while there are some things that occur without much warning, we already know the winter season is coming, so we can jump ahead and prepare. While we may be considering purchasing new winter wear for ourselves,...
When customers arrived at the Dollar Tree on Jordan Lane in Huntsville, Alabama, they discovered the doors were shut. A note had been taped to the door in an effort to explain the situation. Now--I know what you're thinking here-- Meg, I've seen this before. You're right, as many DGs...
Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
You’ve seen the pictures of all the various color runs across the United States. It looks like so much fun. I’ve always wanted to participate. If you’re like me, get excited because one is coming to Greene County in October. United Purposes, Incorporated, the Girl Scout Troop 408, Green County...
74 year old Susan Marciano saved her golden retriever from an alligator attack. A horrifying experience Susan says she will never forget. When the Gator grabbed the pet at a park. The woman heroically saved her dog. The 74 year old woman took Nalu off her leash so she could play in the water, during a walk at a Boca Raton park. The woman had been playing fetch with her dog when she saw a dark shape in the lake water were Nalu was waiting. She realized the shadow lurking was a six foot alligator! Susan said “at that moment, my heart dropped”.
Some people complain every chance they get about living in the Yellowhammer State. Tuscaloosa isn’t THAT bad of a place to live. Here’s why you’re actually lucky to live in the City of Champions. 10 Commandments of Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 12 Absolute WORST Parking Lots in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
There are many stereotypes about the appearance of a thief. Rarely does anyone pictures a gray-haired grandpa type. Now a restaurant surveillance video is changing minds. Like many restaurants, Sugarfire keeps a tip jar by their cash register. Tips are divided among employees who probably struggle to make ends meet. Surveillance video captured an older male, now known as the Wet Bandit, stealing money from the employee tip jar. The Wet Bandit uses his credit card to pay for his meal and even a t-shirt. When employees turned their backs, he reached into the tip jar and pockets the money. The sticky-fingered silver fox surveillance video was captured in Wentzville, Missouri. Now the restaurant is featuring a special Wet Bandit entree on their menu with 50% of the proceeds going to employees to recover lost tips.
We all know flooding waters can be a very dangerous thing, especially in Alabama. You can always trust Tik Tok to provide some laughter during scary moments. We're approaching the fall season and hurricane season is almost at its end. Even with the season almost over, the rain doesn't seem to be letting up in West Alabama.
Mayor Bobby Herndon posted the following statement on Facebook. “ I posted some pictures of a citizens yard that was destroyed by the trash from the battle between classes as part of Tuscaloosa County High School Homecoming Week. I want it to stop now. The police have been alerted and reports have been filed. I am all about competition, but not when people or their property are hurt or damaged.”
Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice was laid to rest yesterday. Trooper Vice passed away from Covid-19 September 9th. He was 41 years old. Trooper Vice was honored by law enforcement officials, citizens, and his Northport Church of God family. Trooper Vice had worked in traffic homicide investigation and had been...
You Have to See This Two Million Dollar Tuscaloosa Mansion. Want to live in a fabulous French mansion? See what $2.3 million dollars will get you with this look into the second most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County. You Can Sleep in a Literal Tree House on this Alabama Alpaca...
It’s important to feel safe in your home and surrounding areas. Earlier this month, I gave you the Top 20 safest cities in Alabama. Now, you can stop guessing what cities are the most dangerous in Alabama. The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) has created Alabama’s Most Dangerous Cities...
The Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats are celebrating homecoming. Homecoming week means a parade and a big football game. Homecoming week means a friendly Junior class vs. Senior class competition. Homecoming week at Tuscaloosa County High also means pranks. A post at Northport Citizens Alliance on Facebook by Lauren Landolt...
Comments / 0