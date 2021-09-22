70% of New Mexicans 18+ Completed COVID-19 Vaccination series

“Almost three-quarters of New Mexico adults have now completed their vaccination series. Thank you to every New Mexican for getting your shots and protecting your community,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.

New Mexicans can register and self-schedule their vaccinations here.

New Mexicans who have COVID-19 symptoms - or who have been in close contact with a positive case - are encouraged to get tested as well. A searchable list of testing sites is available here. For New Mexicans who are able to do so, the Department encourages the use of Vault at-home tests for surveillance testing. New Mexicans can order tests to be delivered to their home at no cost.

To learn more about New Mexico’s vaccination efforts, please visit the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.