US to send additional 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to foreign nations in 2022

By Jason Hoffman, Kate Sullivan, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is set to significantly increase the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it will ship to foreign nations beginning in 2022 in an effort to end the pandemic worldwide, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. As part of a virtual Covid-19 summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly,...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

