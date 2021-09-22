Unbeaten Brusly looks to continue winning streak as Mentorship seeks breakout effort

One team that is on a roll and another looking to rebound from a Sunday loss help kickoff Week 4 of high school football Thursday night. “We were able to figure out some things offensively and were able to run the ball pretty well last week,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said of a 33-30 overtime win over West Feliciana. “And then we were able to hold on there at the end. It was good to see the way we battled.”