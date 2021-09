Art direction and styling by Rujana Cantoni / Photography by Lera Polivanova / Makeup by Claudia Malavasi / Hair by Marco Minnuno. With Milan Fashion Week well underway to showcase brand new styles and the next biggest trends, stylist Rujana Cantoni and photographer Lera Polivanova want to to highlight the great potential of vintage, second-hand and rental clothes. Old-Fashioned Future, their editorial for PAPER, frees these spaces from the widespread belief that they only represent an aesthetic taste towards the past or, in the case of rental, a subset of popular fashion to look down on. Why can't these three categories represent what's fashionable? The answer is: yes, they can.

