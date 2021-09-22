Fantasy Football 2021, Week 3 rankings: Who to start and sit

Fantasy football continues to roll onto Week 3 with plenty of great matchups to exploit. Hopefully, all has gone well for your Fantasy Football teams this season as through two weeks, the scoring feels it has been minimal at times. While studs like Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones repaid you for taking a shot at them in the first two rounds this past week with 40-plus point performances in PPR, the likes of Saquon Barkley still leave you wondering if it were worth it.