Oregon Celebrates National Public Lands Day

September 25th is National Public Lands Day! To celebrate parks all across the country are hosting volunteer events where people can help keep the outdoor spaces they love beautiful and healthy. By allowing volunteers to help plant native vegetation or remove invasive species, parks are able to keep the space we enjoy are well taken care of for future generations to enjoy. MORE’s Ayo Elise talked with two organizers in Portland and Eugene to get details on what they have planned and to learn about perks they're offering volunteers.