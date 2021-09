Always a big draw, a large crowd turned out for the reenactment of the Battle of Pilot Knob which took place Saturday and Sunday at Fort Davidson in Pilot Knob. The 157th anniversary commemorates the Civil War battle of Sept. 27, 1864, which lasted from about 2-5:30 p.m. According to the Missouri State Parks website, 12,000 Confederate troops under General Sterling Price, former governor of Missouri, attacked Fort Davidson, which was defended by Brigadier General Ewing and 1,500 regular Army, Missouri Home Guard and civilian volunteers.

PILOT KNOB, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO