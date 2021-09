Alversia Evans, was born on March 2, 1966 to Eugene Aubrey and Barbara Lockett in Phoenix, Arizona and was the eldest of 6 siblings. Alversia was a beautiful wife, friend, and mother who at age 55 passed away peacefully in her home on August 24, 2021. Although she lived a hard life, it never kept her from having faith and uplifting those around her. She was a caring and selfless woman who always put others needs before her own, she always smiled through the hard times.

