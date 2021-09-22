Mosaic group plans multi-school education event
Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s intergenerational program will begin training young leaders from 14 regional schools starting on Tuesday. Myleigh Lanham, communications associate, said the e2 Fellowship plans to feature teams of three — two students, one adult sponsor — from some of the 31 counties that the foundation serves. Students from Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools, Bishop LeBlond High School and St. Joseph Christian School will interact with teens from nine other institutions.www.newspressnow.com
