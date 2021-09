POYNETTE, WI - James "Jim" R. Park, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1942, in the Town of Radisson, WI, the son of James and Harriet (Lenz) Park. Jim enjoyed growing up in the Northwoods where he became an avid hunter, excelled at track, baseball, and basketball and earned the state title in the 100m dash and long jump in 1959.