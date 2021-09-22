Kissimmee, FL - Ronald Earl Pollock, passed away on July 10, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1930 to Earl and Mimadell Pollock. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Elaine Pollock. He is survived by their six children, Scott (Mary) Pollock, Lynn (Jeff) Herren, Ronna (Kelly) Dunnigan, Jeff (Carol) Pollock, Luke (Trudy) Pollock, and Elizabeth (Stanley) Kirschbaum; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. After serving four years in the US Navy, he returned home and worked briefly for the City of Madison - Water Department before joining the family business, Pollock Auto Body, until his retirement in 1992.