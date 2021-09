BOULDER – Colorado women's tennis program will stay instate this week as it competes at the Bedford Cup at Air Force Thursday through Sunday. The team will send all but the three individuals that competed last weekend. It will include the Buff debut for freshmen Betina Tokac and Mila Stanojevic. Those two will be joined by Ky Ecton, Ellen Puzak, Antonia Balzert and possibly Sophia Derivan.