At the UN General Assembly meeting today, President Xi announced that “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.” (Link to full speech in English and Chinese.) This major new announcement comes at a time when global leaders and citizens have become painfully aware of the impacts that climate change is already having around the world. UN Secretary General António Guterres has emphasized that the window to limit warming to 1.5°C is rapidly closing, and that countries need to commit to building no new coal plants. China’s announcement is an important signal for the shift to green development that we urgently need this year.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO