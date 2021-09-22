CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Census says U.S. birth rates declined during pandemic – Cache Valley Daily

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s no surprise that U.S. mortality rates skyrocketed since the coronavirus outbreak, but Census officials are puzzled that birth rates in America also declined during the same period. Provisional monthly data collected by the U.S. Census show a steep downturn in births during the winter of 2020-2021,...

Coronavirus stimulus payments shifted U.S. poverty rates – Cache Valley Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The more than $400 billion in federal funds distributed in two rounds of stimulus payments during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic helped lift 11.7 million Americans out of poverty. That’s the conclusion of data contained in the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) report released by the...
Poverty in the U.S. rose last year amid COVID pandemic says Census Bureau

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. household income fell in 2020 while the national poverty rate rose from a 60-year low as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the U.S. economy and threw millions out of work. Median, inflation-adjusted household income decreased...
Poverty Rate in U.S. Fell Last Year Due to Federal Pandemic Aid, Census Data Shows

COVID-19 relief payments enacted by Congress ultimately helped the country report an overall drop in poverty last year, fresh U.S. Census data shows. The official poverty rate for 2020 has been determined to be 11.4 percent, meaning a single percentage point increase from the 2019 rate of 10.5. While this marks the first increase in this poverty statistic after five consecutive declines, a closer look—i.e. the Supplemental Poverty Measure 2020 report—paints a slightly different picture.
Census highlights negative financial impact of pandemic – Cache Valley Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Surprising no one, the U.S. Census Bureau reported statistics on Tuesday indicating that 2020 was a bad year financially for most Americans. The median household income of Americans decreased by nearly 3 percent during 2020, according to the 2021 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement (CPS ASEC) report released by Census officials.
Report finds the pandemic decline in births may have turned corner

While there has been a decline in births in the U.S. during the pandemic, a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests the drop may have turned a corner last March as births started rebounding. The decline in births was most noticeable at the end of 2020...
U.S. Census Bureau Reports Fewer Babies Born During Pandemic

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) has released a report which shows that there were fewer births in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected shows that throughout the winter of 2020-2021, the birthrate in the United States took a down turn. On March 13, 2020, a...
Fewer Taxpayers In The Pipeline: Low U.S. Birth Rate For Pandemic Winter

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Census Bureau data shows the number of babies born during the pandemic winter was unusually low. The number of births from December 2020 to January 2021 saw the biggest downturn with nearly eight-percent fewer births in December compared to 2019. Meantime, January saw a more than nine-percent decline in births compared to 2019 while the February of that winter reported a slight decrease year over year. Data suggests Americans chose not to have babies during the pandemic or were too stressed out to make time for intimacy. However, data does show the U.S. birth rate has been going down since 2008 with the exception of 2014.
Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Cache Valley Hospital included as state COVID testing site – Cache Valley Daily

NORTH LOGAN – A list of statewide COVID-19 testing sites issued this week by the Utah Department of Health includes the Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 E., North Logan. Drive-through service is available in the parking lot, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday —7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers PCR, rapid antigen tests, and NP swab PCR tests plus testing for children and over.
Utah National Guard continues COVID-19 support – Cache Valley Daily

State officials have announced that drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Hyrum Senior Center from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah National Guard’s COVID-19 Response Task Force will keep 100 service members on active-duty orders to provide...
The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states.

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
U.S. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for people seeking boosters, younger children

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
