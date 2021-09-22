COLUMN: A safe place in the classroom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students are back in school and scientists along with doctors are trying to get a handle on how the pandemic is being tracked as large numbers of kids are congregated in school buildings. Maryland now has a mask mandate for all public schools but not all states require them and some officials think that leaves children susceptible to COVID-19 infection and with many schools no longer offering a virtual option, the discussion changes weekly when it comes to keeping children safe. On Sunday, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Maryland but the number of...

