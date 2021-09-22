CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

ICYMI: September 22nd, 2021 Cardinal Sports Report

By Dave McClurg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(undated) -- The Wednesday, September 22nd KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is available for you to enjoy here at your leisure. Post-match reaction: It has been a special week for Alexandria Area High School senior Addie Boesl. Monday evening, she was honored as one of five candidates vying for 2021 Homecoming Queen (Addie's teammate, Cora Larson was also a Homecoming Queen candidate). Then Tuesday night, Addie helped guide the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball team to a victory at Brainerd High School. Following the three-set sweep at Brainerd, Addie Boesl got some air time with Sports Director Dave McClurg during KXRA's post-match coverage. Hear some of her comments as part of the podcast in the audio player below.

