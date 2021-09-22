CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political, not medical, advice

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

So, now Alderman DePoy is telling us that wearing a mask causes brain damage, despite the fact both the Centers for Disease Control and the Mayo Clinic refute this idea. Thanks, Tom. But if I am looking for medical advice, I will turn to someone who is actually qualified to dispense it.

