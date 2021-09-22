Hughes Joins Legislators Nationwide in Support for Abortion Rights
State Rep. Anne Hughes (D-Easton/Redding/Weston) has joined with hundreds of legislators nationwide in support of reproductive health, rights, and justice. With help and support from the State Innovation Exchange Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council, Hughes and a network of state legislators, organized an amicus brief in support of legal abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson, Mississippi Women’s Health Organization. Dobbs is a Supreme Court case likely to decide the future of reproductive freedom in the United States. Signed by 897 state legislators — including Hughes — the brief is the strongest show of support by state legislators on nationwide legal abortion.eastoncourier.news
