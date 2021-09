On the first day of autumn, the Department of Public Works received 50 yard signs to promote leaf-free streets. These signs come with stands to place in the ground and are free for pick up at the McFarland Public Works Center (5115 Terminal Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Since supplies are limited, please consider calling Public Works ahead of time to assure there is still stock available.