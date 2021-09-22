Pair of annual festivals return after pandemic pause

Ferndale will be rockin’ both sides of Woodward Avenue for the first weekend of the fall. The DIY Street Fair returns Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26, between East Nine Mile Road and East Troy Street, behind Woodward Avenue Brewers (WAB) and the Emory. It will, as always, feature food trucks, craft beer and liquors, an array of artists and 11 music acts, including the Verve Pipe, the Muggs, Laith Al-Saadi and others. Details at ferndalediy.com.