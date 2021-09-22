CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County COVID cases still gradually rising

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- As the fall season approaches and booster shots are pending approval, COVID-19 cases are still rising in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Public Health reports 1,279 cases have been reported in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, a 71 case increase from the previous week. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says finding a cause for the increase is somewhat difficult to pinpoint.

Government
