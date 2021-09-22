The race is on for two school board vacancies
Delta County voters will have an opportunity to elect two new school board members to the Delta County School District Board of Directors this November. The open positions are for District One currently held by Ron Germann and District Five held by Jan Tuin, who serves as board president. Germann was elected to the school board in 2013 while Tuin was appointed to the school board in 2012 to fill a vacated position.www.deltacountyindependent.com
