Nearly five dozen people gathered along U.S. Highway 65 across from Chillicothe Municipal Utilities office last week for a Freedom Rally, which drew the attention of passing motorists, many honked or waved at the crowd who had gathered with flags and signs. The event was organized by Livingston County Health Freedom also called We the People of Livingston County, was formed according to member Reid Stephens, "because many of the participants had expressed growing concerns about the loss of personal health freedoms they had experienced over the last 18 months. The loss of health freedoms has escalated quickly, culminating in vaccine mandates sweeping the nation. These mandates are now impacting a growing number of people in Livingston County."

CHILLICOTHE, MO