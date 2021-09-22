James Maurice Carroll, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. He was known as Maurice until after high school, then known as James (Jim). He was a graduate of Lake City High School and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a B.S. degree in business administration. Jim worked for Charles H. Bacon, which was later acquired by Genesco. After retirement from Genesco, he operated his own business for several years.