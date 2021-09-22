CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir City, TN

James Maurice Carroll

News-Herald.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Maurice Carroll, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. He was known as Maurice until after high school, then known as James (Jim). He was a graduate of Lake City High School and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a B.S. degree in business administration. Jim worked for Charles H. Bacon, which was later acquired by Genesco. After retirement from Genesco, he operated his own business for several years.

www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Oakdale, TN
City
Lenoir City, TN
Knoxville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake City High School#University Of Tennessee#Genesco#The U S Army#European#Middle Eastern#Usaf#Click Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy