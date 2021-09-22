Week 5 Football Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #9 Pocahontas Area

SCHOFIELD, WI (EVERYTHING EVERGREENS-FOX SPORTS WAUSAU) – Here it is… my favorite rivalry game of the season. I have a sentimental spot for the annual Evergreens-Tigers game because it was my first D.C. Everest football broadcast. The 2012 renewal was the season opener at Marshfield. It was a fabulous game with four lead changes. Everest appeared to score the game-winning touchdown in the 4th quarter, going up 24-20 on Wyatt Brown’s touchdown run. But Marshfield answered with a touchdown of their own with 2-minutes left in the game. With no time-outs left, the Evergreens drove down the field for a final chance at winning the game. They got down to the 16-yard-line, and threw into the end zone on 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th down. All of the passes fell incomplete, as Marshfield won a classic, 24-21.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO