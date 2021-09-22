CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Football Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #9 Pocahontas Area

By Quinn Douglas
kqradio.com
 6 days ago

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows returns to action on Friday as they travel west to take on the Indians of Pocahontas Area. Pocahontas was blown out by #3 Spirit Lake last Friday, 52-9. Pocahontas Area leads the all-time series 3-1, dating back to the schools’ first meeting in 1926. The Indians are lead by...

