Senatobia, MS

Tigers suffer first loss of season to Senatobia

By Hunter Givens Sports Writer
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY - The Ripley Tigers suffered their first loss of the 2021 season on Friday night, falling to Senatobia 39-6. The Tigers fell behind early, as Senatobia scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 14-0. The Tigers offense could not come up with an answer for Senatobia's defense, as each of the Tigers' first half drives ended in either a punt or a turnover. Another Senatobia rushing touchdown extended their lead to 20-0 at the half.

