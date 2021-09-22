PBR at The Rock Fall Championships: Top Uncommitted Prospects

With the summer coming to a close, the PBR South Carolina staff has updated and expanded from 20 to 50 players for the 2024 class in the Palmetto state. Eager to continue following and reporting the development of the group, PBR is committed to providing the most credible and up-to-date information for all things amateur baseball in the Palmetto State. Evaluations are not limited to just PBR Staff, we often are in touch with college recruiters, pro scouts, and local high school and club coaches. PBR ran multiple team scout days, open identification events, Future Game Trials, Top Prospects Games, and the Top Underclass Games. All player recommendations are taken into consideration, and all lists are subject to change. As these players head into their final season of high school baseball, it's worth noting that there is some real talent scattered deep in this list.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO