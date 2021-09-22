CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wicker: Democrat Tax Hikes Threaten Economic Recovery

By Sen. Roger Wicker
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob Creation Already Slowing Amid Inflation, COVID Fears. A few short months ago, COVID-19 was in full retreat and our economy seemed primed for a comeback. Yet as summer comes to an end, Washington Democrats seem determined to delay our recovery indefinitely. Instead of helping job creators, President Biden and his party are lining up huge tax increases that would remove billions of dollars from our economy. This job-killing proposal adds to the growing pessimism that has already resulted from inflation, a worker shortage, and the spread of COVID-19 variants. Now is the worst time for government to be adding new burdens on the American people.

