The Wharton Garden Club’s September Yard of the Month is located at 1402 Oriole Street in Wharton. The home owners are Darrell and Sharon Zahn. The yard is bright and colorful with beds of bird of paradise, foxtail fern, lily of the Nile, blue plumbago, crape myrtle, pink roses and Mexican petunias. The two Texas privets have beds of periwinkles and salvia surrounding them. Scattered among and in flowerbeds and trees are bird feeders and small statuaries of deer, raccoons, cats, rabbits, dogs and many others. A scheffalera and rubber tree welcome visitors to the shady front porch.

WHARTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO