Walkthrough Part 19 - Setting Sail - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough
This is part 19 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen and the others take a ship to chase Almeidrea across the ocean. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: Niez - Plaza 00:40 - Gameplay Location: Aqfotle Hills 01:45 - Gameplay Location: Adan Ruins 10:45 - Skit: Old Habits Die Hard 13:03 - Skit: Counting the Party's Gald 15:33 - Gameplay Location: Hidden Wharf 16:45 - Cutscene: Need a Ride? 18:11 - Cutscene: On the Open Ocean 19:21 - Cutscene: Checking In with Law 21:25 - Cutscene: Checking In with Dohalim 25:08 - Cutscene: Checking In with Kisara 29:08 - Cutscene: Checking In with Rinwell 33:19 - Cutscene: Checking In with Shionne 38:53 - Cutscene: Closing In on Her Stern 39:58 - Cutscene: Persistent Little Things For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.www.ign.com
