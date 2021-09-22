Walkthrough Part 19 - Setting Sail - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

If you don't pick up these Artifacts, your New Game + data will not carry over artes, items, etc. Once you land on Rena, watch the cutscenes and continue along the only path available. There are three teleport portals, but only one of them will work, and it will take you to the Upper Level 3F. There are a lot of big, bad enemies here and it's important to leave and heal as much as possible whenever the oppurtunity arises.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO