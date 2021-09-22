Walkthrough Part 21 - Regrouping - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough
This is part 21 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. After the events onboard Almeidrea's ship, Alphen's iron mask completely breaks and reveals all the memories it had suppressed. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: Alphen's Memories 04:15 - Animated Cutscene: I Just Wanted To Go Back 05:47 - Cutscene: Alphen Wakes 08:03 - Gameplay Location: Tuah Seashore 11:19 - Cutscene: Found by Rinwell 13:08 - Tuah Seashore Gameplay Continued 14:59 - Cutscene: Populated by Dahnans 16:03 - Tuah Seashore Gameplay Continued 16:43 - Cutscene: Alphen Shares His Past 26:41 - Gameplay Location: Thistlym 27:14 - Cutscene: Checking In with Dohalim 29:58 - Cutscene: Checking In with Kisara 33:51 - Cutscene: Checking In with Rinwell 36:44 - Thistlym Gameplay Continued 37:07 - Cutscene: Checking In with Law 40:28 - Cutscene: Zeugles at the Gate! 41:34 - Thistlym Gameplay Continued 43:56 - Cutscene: Pain Isn't Pleasant 47:35 - Skit: Mahavar Gone Missing 48:46 - Skit: Thistlym the Hidden Village 49:46 - Skit: Beyond Vengeance For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.www.ign.com
