Hot Rod Honda CR-Z: The Motor MythBusters Make a Hybrid Turbo!

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid cars are already some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road, but is it possible to make one burn even less fuel? According to internet lore, building your own hybrid turbo is the key to unlocking even greater fuel efficiency. You know what the Motor MythBusters have to do now: Find a hybrid car (like this 2011 Honda CR-Z), bolt a turbocharger to it, and find out if forced induction can increase fuel efficiency.

#Hybrid System#Honda Cr Z#Hybrid Cars#Electric Motor#The Motor Mythbusters#Bisimoto Engineering#Motor Mythbusters Co#Cvt#The Cr Z#Bmw#Turbocharging#Ford#Big American#F 150s#F 150 Raptor#Lincoln
