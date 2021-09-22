Hot Rod Honda CR-Z: The Motor MythBusters Make a Hybrid Turbo!
Hybrid cars are already some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road, but is it possible to make one burn even less fuel? According to internet lore, building your own hybrid turbo is the key to unlocking even greater fuel efficiency. You know what the Motor MythBusters have to do now: Find a hybrid car (like this 2011 Honda CR-Z), bolt a turbocharger to it, and find out if forced induction can increase fuel efficiency.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 1