Astronomy

MINNESOTA SKYWATCH: Lessening daylight, more time for stargazing

By DEANE MORRISON Guest columnist
 5 days ago

October’s darkening skies provide a backdrop for planetary maneuvers and the unending stream of stars across the celestial stage. As Venus holds its position above the sunset horizon, Saturn, followed by much brighter Jupiter, heads westward with the stars of Capricornus. On the 9th, red Antares, the heart of Scorpius, will be left of Venus and a waxing crescent moon in the sun’s afterglow. As Antares exits the sky, it draws closer to Venus and glimmers directly below the planet on the 16th. On the 14th, Jupiter and Saturn come out above a gibbous moon.

