MINNESOTA SKYWATCH: Lessening daylight, more time for stargazing

Daylight saving time then ends on the first Sunday in November, actually November 7th. Yep, summer is about to end for us so lets rush in and grab all the sun we can. I even see the leaves falling! The last day of summer is Wednesday September 22 and here are some things you can still do before the summer technically ends. The US National Whitewater Center is still hosting River Jam Concerts. Concerts are held each Thursday and Saturday from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm weekly through the end of summer. These concerts feature a variety of artist, has good food and craft beer. This is a free event however parking is $6.00. The Charlotte Knights will have games and fun through September 19th and there is plenty of food, beer and sodas available for purchase.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO