Apple Blacklists Fortnite During Court Appeals Process

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games vs. Apple has been a long and difficult battle but despite the courts ruling in Apple's favor, forcing Epic to pay 6 million USD, Apple decided to make an example of Epic Games. Deciding to blacklist Fortnite from the iOS market. Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling...

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

CNN

Apple denies Fortnite a return to the App Store

(CNN Business) — Apple will not allow Fortnite back on its devices until its legal battle with the video game's maker, Epic Games, has fully concluded, potentially delaying the game's return to iPhones by several years. A lawyer for Apple (AAPL) said the company "has exercised its discretion not to...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Epic Appeals Judge’s Decision in Apple Trial

The Epic Games v. Apple saga might get a sequel: Epic has filed an appeal in the Ninth Circuit to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling on Friday. While the judge ruled that Apple engaged in anticompetitive behavior and must allow app developers to direct users to external stores and payment systems, the decision left much to be desired for Epic.
LAW
pymnts.com

Apple Nets $6M From Fortnite Maker Following Court Order

Epic Games, the company behind the wildly popular Fortnite game, has paid Apple $6 million for breaching the company’s App Store guidelines, according to a recent report from Apple Insider. The payment resulted from a Sept. 10 court ruling following a trial between the two companies, which began in May,...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Epic Games Appealing Fortnite Lawsuit Against Apple

Last week, a judge ruled in the case of Epic Games v Apple, and the results were a mixed bag. On one hand, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple needs to allow publishers the option of making in-app purchases through additional methods, which is exactly what Epic Games wanted in the first place. However, the judge also found that Epic Games did not provide sufficient evidence that Apple is a monopoly, and ruled that Epic must pay Apple $3.65 million in damages for violating terms of service. While this would seem to be a big win for Epic Games, the company isn't happy with the outcome. In a document obtained by The Verge, Epic Games, Inc. revealed its plans to fight the ruling.
BUSINESS
estnn.com

Fortnite Won't Return To iOS For Possibly Five Years Due To Appeal Process

Recent developments in the Epic Games vs. Apple court case indicate Fortnite might not return to iOS for potentially five years. Fortnite Battle Royale fans have anxiously awaited its return to the iOS platform. Unfortunately, the game's developer — Epic Games — has been in a brutal legal battle with Apple Inc. The proceedings stem from Epic's attempt to bypass Apple's unfair payment options. More than a year has passed since the court case kicked off, and despite an initial conclusion, Epic has chosen not to accept the ruling.
VIDEO GAMES
Macdaily News

Apple to keep Fortnite off App Store until Epic Games’ legal appeals are exhausted

Apple plans to keep the game “Fortnite” off of its App Store until appeals are exhausted in its legal fight with Epic Games, the maker of the battle-royale game. Apple sent a letter to Epic Tuesday saying that it “will not consider any further requests for reinstatement until the district court’s judgment becomes final and nonappealable.” The letter, sent to Epic’s lawyers from a firm representing Apple, was published on Twitter by Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney. That process could take five years, he said.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Fortnite Just Got Banned By Apple

The long court battle between Epic Games and Apple has certainly been an eye-opening one, but the latest development in the case may be the most shocking yet. Just last week, the case was seemingly concluded, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issuing a permanent injunction against Apple, stating that the tech giant must allow alternate forms of in-app purchases. Loyal fans will recall that "Fortnite" was removed from the App Store when the company attempted to roll out its own payment system that would allow itself and players to circumvent Apple's 30% processing fee. Meanwhile, Epic Games has been ordered to pay 30% of all revenue earned through its new payment system since its inception, which added up to a pretty hefty sum. While it appeared as though both parties had reached an understanding, it appears as though things are only getting worse for "Fortnite."
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Apple makes Fortnite players wait until appeals are over

Fortnite fans who are hoping to have the game back on Apple devices soon may have years to wait. Apple has blacklisted the popular game until all court appeals are final according to Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney. Epic Games’ opening brief in its appeal is due December 12, and Apple’s is due January 20 according to court filings.
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Apple Refuses to Reinstate ‘Fortnite’ in App Store

Apple is adding an extra cost to Epic Games’ appeal in their ongoing legal battle: It will not reinstate “Fortnite” to the App Store until there is a final verdict and the case can no longer be appealed. A lawyer representing Apple cited Epic’s “intentional breach of contract” in establishing...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Fortnite has been blacklisted off the App Store for up to 5 years as Apple refuses to cooperate with Epic Games

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games has now tweeted email conversations between them and Apple that have revealed Apple’s reluctance of allowing Epic to operate on the App Store again, despite saying that they would be willing to welcome Epic back to the App Store if they play by Apple’s rules. Fortnite continues to be blacklisted off the App Store amidst the ongoing feud.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Apple Won't Allow Epic And Fortnite Back On iOS Until Court Judgment Is Final

It's been over a year since Fortnite was booted from the App Store -- and it might be several years before it comes back. Yesterday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared a letter his company received from Apple, stating that Fortnite would be "blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process." (Sweeney's words) The letter accuses Epic of "intentional breach of contract, and breach of trust" and that the termination of Epic's developer account on the App Store was, in the words of the court, "valid, lawful, and enforceable." In light of that, and "Epic's duplicitous conduct in the past," Apple will not renew Epic's account "until the district court's judgment becomes final and nonappealable" -- which, as Sweeney noted, could take a very long time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Apple will not let ‘Fortnite’ again on the App Retailer till all court docket appeals are exhausted

Apple has informed Epic Video games it should onto the iOS or macOS App Shops till the result of the lawsuit between the 2 is finalized. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shared communications between the 2 sides, during which Apple mentioned it will not think about reinstating Epic’s developer program account “till the district court docket’s judgment turns into remaining and nonappealable.”
VIDEO GAMES
