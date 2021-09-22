Apple Blacklists Fortnite During Court Appeals Process

The long court battle between Epic Games and Apple has certainly been an eye-opening one, but the latest development in the case may be the most shocking yet. Just last week, the case was seemingly concluded, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issuing a permanent injunction against Apple, stating that the tech giant must allow alternate forms of in-app purchases. Loyal fans will recall that "Fortnite" was removed from the App Store when the company attempted to roll out its own payment system that would allow itself and players to circumvent Apple's 30% processing fee. Meanwhile, Epic Games has been ordered to pay 30% of all revenue earned through its new payment system since its inception, which added up to a pretty hefty sum. While it appeared as though both parties had reached an understanding, it appears as though things are only getting worse for "Fortnite."

