Village of Airmont residents are facing a crisis of faith -both in their government and the U.S. Constitution. A dark cloud filled with foreboding hangs over the thousands who can’t comprehend why any village board would try to inject religious observances into civil law. By the 1970’s, New York had practically done away with observing Sunday as the “official day of rest.” Stores are now open seven days a week, and religious and legal holidays are no exception. However, the village of Airmont mayor and trustees are now attempting to tweak local law to comply with religious customs by toning it down from sunset on Friday to Monday morning.

AIRMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO