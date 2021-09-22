Another ‘Heroin Highway’ Suspect Released

Still few details available. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A 56-year-old man is jailed in St. Paul in connection to a quadruple homicide — the four bodies found fatally shot in a Dunn County, Wis., cornfield on Sunday — but it wasn’t immediately known what his involvement is suspected to be. … St. Paul police took Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, of St. Paul, into custody Wednesday night, according to a Ramsey County jail log and the police department. Warrants were issued for his arrest and for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, late Wednesday, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Thursday. … Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and any information about his whereabouts should be called into local law enforcement or the Dunn County sheriff’s office, Bygd said. … ‘Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,’ according to the sheriff’s statement.”

