Another ‘Heroin Highway’ Suspect Released
The federal detention hearing for alleged Stannard drug dealer Gage Colson was pretty much over as soon as the prosecutor began talking. Colson, 21, and his co-defendant brother, Eric Colson, 23, are accused of selling large amounts of illegal drugs from their home at 191 Hutchins Farm Rd. in Stannard. The government sought to have both brothers remain in federal detention but Eric Colson - who is accused of running a “sophisticated distribution operation” at the residence - was released by the court last week into a drug rehabilitation program and then into the community pending trial.www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0